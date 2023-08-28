The family of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old girl mistakenly killed by police gunfire while leaving a high school football game, is now creating a foundation in her honor.

    SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (KYW) -- It was exactly two years ago Sunday that an 8-year-old girl leaving a high school football game was mistakenly killed by police gunfire. The family of Fanta Bility is now creating a foundation in her honor.