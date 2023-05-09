Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary police

Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on March 15, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9.

 Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by paramilitary troops who smashed their way into a courthouse in Islamabad to detain him on multiple corruption charges.

The dramatic and sudden arrest former cricket star turned leader is the latest chapter in months of ongoing political turmoil in the nuclear armed nation after Khan was ousted last year.