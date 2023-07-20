IL: NORTHWESTERN FOOTBALL HAZING LAWSUIT ANNOUNCED
(CNN) — Attorneys representing at least 15 former Northwestern University student athletes announced plans Wednesday to sue the university over allegations that its athletics department fostered a “toxic culture” that facilitated harassment and sexual abuse.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said the legal team is also speaking to at least 50 other former student athletes as they prepare the lawsuit.

