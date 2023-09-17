IL: FORMER NFL PLAYER MISSING AFTER MOM FOUND DEAD
(CNN) — Former NFL player Sergio Brown is missing after his mother died from injuries related to an assault and her body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home, according to police and records obtained by a CNN affiliate.

Authorities discovered the body of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown on Saturday after relatives alerted police they’d been unable to find or contact her or her son, the Maywood Police Department said in a news release.

CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.