Former Manson family member Leslie Van Houten released from California prison, official says

Leslie Van Houten was 19 when she met Charles Manson and joined the cult that came to be called the "Manson family."

(CNN) — Leslie Van Houten, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer, was released from a California prison on Tuesday, a prison spokesperson told CNN.

Van Houten was released to parole supervision, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Mary Xjimenez said in a statement. She will have a three-year maximum parole term with a parole discharge review occurring after one year, Xjimenez said.

