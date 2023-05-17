Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy loses appeal against corruption conviction By Dalal Mawad, CNN May 17, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost his appeal against a 2021 conviction for corruption and influence-peddling at the Paris court of appeals.The court on Wednesday upheld his initial sentence of three years of prison, with two years suspended and said he can wear an electronic bracelet under house arrest for the third.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in Wisconsin cornfield Madison teen graduating high school early to attend prestigious culinary school Anti-transgender stickers, graffiti appear across Madison Madison man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for selling meth Latest News Officials break ground on upper Mississippi River ecosystem project PHMDC preparing new pathogen tracking system built on lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic DCHS surpasses fundraising goal to cover medical costs for dozens of cats from hoarding situation Man sentenced to 103 years for killing 4 SUV passengers, dumping bodies in Wisconsin cornfield 'I'm just a hustler': How workers with disabilities can help tackle Wisconsin’s labor shortage More News