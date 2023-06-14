(CNN) — The live-in boyfriend of Irene Gakwa was sentenced Wednesday to up to six years in prison and ordered to pay more than $13,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from her in the weeks after she vanished more than a year ago in Wyoming, according to the Gillette News Record.

At his sentencing hearing, Nathan Hightman was given three- to six-year prison sentences for felony theft and unlawful use of a credit card, the News Record reported. The sentences are set to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to three years of probation.