(CNN) — A Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor during a dispute over kids playing outside admitted hurling racial slurs at the children and told detectives the victim threatened to kill her, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit was released before bond for Susan Louise Lorincz was set at $154,000 on Friday.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.