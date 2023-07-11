(CNN) — Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor through a closed door last month during a dispute over children playing outside, waived her arraignment and entered a written plea of not guilty, court officials said.

Lorincz, a 58-year-old White woman, is charged with manslaughter with a firearm and assault related to the June 2 shooting of her Black neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens, who had been knocking on Lorincz’s door, investigators in Marion County said.

