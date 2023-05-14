A 16-year-old from Dania Beach, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of making a series of false reports of bomb threats at several schools and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, authorities said.

The teenager, who has not been publicly identified, allegedly made the first call to 9-1-1 around 10 a.m., telling an operator, "about to do a bombing at South Broward High School," according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release. The school, in Florida's Broward County, was then immediately evacuated, authorities said.