A fifth-grade teacher said she is being investigated by the Florida Department of Education after she showed her students "Strange World," a 2022 animated Disney movie featuring a character who is biracial and gay.

Jenna Barbee is a teacher in Hernando County's Winding Waters K-8 school. "I am the teacher that's under investigation with the Florida Department of Education for indoctrination for showing a Disney movie," Barbee said in a TikTok post over the weekend.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.