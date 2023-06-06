Florida says migrants flew to Sacramento voluntarily but California officials say the asylum seekers were deceived

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks at a news conference on June 6.

 Renée C. Byer/AP

(CNN) — Three dozen migrants who were flown to Sacramento in recent days did so voluntarily, Florida officials said Tuesday, countering accusations from California authorities who said the asylum seekers were misled into taking trips.

“Florida’s voluntary relocation is precisely that – voluntary,” Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Alecia Collins said in a statement. “Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California. A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party (non-government organization). The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government.”