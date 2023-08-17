Protesters marched against Florida's Black history education standards that require lessons that include "how slaves developed skill which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." CNN's Carlos Suarez reports on the backlash.

(CNN) — Middle school students in Mayade Ersoff’s Miami-Dade social studies class learn about the history of slavery in America through art.

After lessons, students illustrate the harsh realities that enslaved people suffered: from being kidnapped and jammed onto slave vessels, to toiling in fields of cotton. “No one is agitated or upset,” Ersoff said of her diverse sixth grade US history classes.

