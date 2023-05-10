Florida rejected nearly 35% of social studies textbooks submitted by publishers for approval, including those that referenced social justice and "other information that was not aligned with Florida Law," the state's Department of Education announced Tuesday.

Regarding K-12 social studies instructional materials, 66 of 101 submitted materials were approved and met state standards for every grade level, the department said.

CNN's Justin Gamble, Amy Simonson and Steve Contorno contributed to this report.