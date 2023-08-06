US Coast Guard finds 25-year-old who went missing at sea
(CNN) — Charles Gregory headed out for an early morning fishing trip Friday off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida – something he’d done many times before.

But the tide rose quicker than he thought. Then a wave hit his 12-foot jon boat – a lightweight and flat-bottomed vessel – and knocked him into the water.

