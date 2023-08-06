US Coast Guard finds 25-year-old who went missing at sea
(CNN) — The father of a Florida man rescued after nearly two days floating in a small boat in the Atlantic Ocean said the moral of the story is “don’t ever give up.”

Boat crews pulled Charles Gregory, 25, from the water Saturday morning after an aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat, a type of small, lightweight and flat-bottomed vessel, about 12 miles offshore, the US Coast Guard said in a news release.

