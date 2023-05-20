Rome, Italy (CNN) — When the rain started falling in the north Italian region of Emilia Romagna last week – one of the premier gastronomic destinations in a country famous for its food – farmer Andrea Betti feared the worst.

In early May, six months of rain fell over a two-week span, breaking the years-long drought, but not in the way they wanted. Then, another six months’ worth of rain fell – this time in 36 hours.