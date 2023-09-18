Hear what American imprisoned in Iran told CNN in March
Doha and Washington (CNN) — Five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran have been freed and are on a flight out of the country, a senior Biden administration official and a Qatari official briefed on the matter told CNN, as part of a wider deal that includes the US unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds.

The US government has designated all five Americans as being wrongfully detained.