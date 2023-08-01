ECONOMY: FITCH LOWERS U-S DEBT RATING FROM HIGHEST LEVEL (4:00AMET)
(CNN) — Fitch Ratings downgraded its US debt rating on Tuesday from the highest AAA rating to AA+, citing “a steady deterioration in standards of governance.”

The downgrade comes after lawmakers negotiated up until the last minute on a debt ceiling deal earlier this year, risking the nation’s first default. But the January 6 insurrection was also a major contributing factor.

Sam Fossum, Allison Morrow, Tami Luhby and Matt Egan contributed to this report.