Fishing crew that lost out on $3 million top prize in blue marlin tournament files protest and retains law firm

The crew of Sensation posed with the massive blue marlin that was disqualified by fishing tournament officials.

 The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament/Facebook

(CNN) — The owner, captain, and crew of the fishing vessel Sensation, who lost out on over $3 million in tournament prize money when the 619.4-pound blue marlin they caught on Saturday was disqualified, has hired a law firm to protest the decision.

They have hired the Wheatly Law Group to represent them in their efforts and are on a “quest” to overturn the disqualification, attorney Stevenson L. Weeks told CNN. A protest of the results on behalf of the vessel was filed with the tournament by 11 a.m. on Sunday, he said.