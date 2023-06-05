First responders say fatal crash of unresponsive plane left a ‘crater’ with few recognizable pieces

(CNN) — Four first responders who arrived at the scene of Sunday’s fatal private plane crash near Raphine, Virginia, told CNN the plane left a “crater,” and they believe it impacted the ground at a very steep angle.

The first responders, who spoke on the condition they not be identified, described a grisly scene. There were perhaps four recognizable pieces of wreckage from the plane, they said. “There was nothing really bigger than your arm,” one said.

