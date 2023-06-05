First responders say fatal crash of unresponsive plane left a ‘crater’ with few recognizable pieces

(CNN) — The private plane that crashed in Virginia on Sunday, after US fighter jets tried unsuccessfully to make contact with it, left a “crater” in the ground, no survivors and few clues as to why it went down, officials said Monday.

The four people on board – one pilot and three passengers – were all killed in the crash, according to a Federal Aviation Administration report.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson, Sam Fossum, Philip Wang, Rashard Rose and Aaron Pellish, contributed to this report.