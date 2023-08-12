Former Georgia Lt. Governor and current CNN political commentator Geoff Duncan says he has received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, the most significant indication of District Attorney Fani Willis' intention to seek indictments in the investigation of how…

Washington (CNN) — An Atlanta-area prosecutor has notified at least two witnesses to appear before a grand jury early next week, the most significant indication of her intention to seek indictments in the investigation of how Donald Trump and others tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said Saturday on CNN that he has been told to appear Tuesday before a Fulton County grand jury to testify about the efforts by Trump and his allies. Independent journalist George Chidi posted on social media later Saturday that he’d been told to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday too.