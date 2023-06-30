Paris, France (CNN) — Fires burned across protest sites in France and more than 1,300 people were detained as violent demonstrations over the killing of a 17-year-old shot by police raged for a fourth night.

Protests continued into the early hours of Saturday in defiance of a ban announced a day earlier on all “large-scale events” in the country, with rioting breaking out in several cities, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.