New CNN video reveals devastation in Lahaina
(CNN) — Firefighters battling Maui’s ferocious wildfires that killed at least 80 people and leveled entire communities have made some progress in containing the blazes, while search and rescue crews continue efforts to recover more bodies Saturday as the death toll is expected to climb.

Officials do not know exactly how many people are still missing after wildfires earlier this week began eating through neighborhoods in western Maui, where one fire reduced much of the historic town of Lahaina to ashes.

