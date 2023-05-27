Firefighter dies in South Carolina apartment blaze By Rebekah Riess and Sara Smart, CNN May 27, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — One firefighter died and six others were injured fighting a blaze in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, authorities say.Crews from the Irmo and Columbia-Richland fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.Crews were inside a building when it collapsed. The firefighter who died, James Michael Muller, 25, was a seven-year veteran of the Irmo Fire District, said a statement from the fire district.“He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job. Firefighter Muller will be greatly missed amongst his firefighting family,” the statement said.Two other Irmo firefighters were taken to a hospital and have been released, the statement said.Two tenants were also injured. Nineteen have been displaced.Authorities are investigating the cause.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Microwave fire causes $25K in damage to Janesville home 'Not fit to work in department': MMSD spokesperson accused of bullying, name-calling, retaliation in newly-released complaint Crack the code on secret Madison spots and scenic destinations Three charged with assaulting law enforcement following Wisconsin Dells bar altercation Man ordered committed for 40 years following Janesville stabbing Latest News Forward Madison FC matches return to TW, streaming on Channel 3000 this weekend Memorial HS students put on Multicultural Showcase Microwave fire causes $25K in damage to Janesville home WPS Health Solutions holds Memorial Day Walk to Remember Tenney Locks have expanded hours for Memorial Day weekend More News