Fire erupts in central Paris after gas explosion

Smoke billows from a building in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on June 21.

 Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images

Paris (CNN) — A fiery gas explosion in central Paris resulted in injuries to at least 29 people and drew hundreds of firefighters to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Some 270 firefighters were deployed to the scene near Rue Saint Jacques in the city’s fifth arrondissement, and have contained the fire, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters.