WV: The Alderson Broaddus University community is hoping for a rescue amid university's board's plan of dissolution

(CNN) — A small West Virginia university will close down after financial struggles, leaving many students frantically searching for another option as the start of the new academic year approaches.

On Monday, the board of trustees at Alderson Broaddus University, a private Baptist university in Philippi, West Virginia, voted to close the school, according to a statement from the school’s marketing and communications director, Cary Walters.