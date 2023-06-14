Final witness in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial says she played dead next to her 97-year-old mother

Robert Bowers is charged with the killing of 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018.

 David Klug

(CNN) — The final witness to testify in the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial said Wednesday she played dead and stayed by her dying mother’s side during the attack.

Andrea Wedner and her 97-year-old mother, Rose Mallinger, who was killed in the attack, were inside the synagogue that morning when they heard gunshots from the lobby area.