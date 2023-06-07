FBI agents arrive in Peru for transfer of Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway case

Joran Van der Sloot leaves the Challapalca prison in Tacna, Peru, bound for another prison in Lima.

 CNNE

(CNN) — FBI special agents arrived in Peru on Wednesday for the temporary transfer proceedings of Joran van der Sloot, a law enforcement source familiar with the operation told CNN.

US federal agents departed Birmingham, Alabama, for Lima on Wednesday morning on an executive jet used for foreign transfer of custody missions, the source said, and the team is expected to return to Alabama with van der Sloot on Thursday after he is turned over to US authorities.