The father of a University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash has filed a lawsuit against the university's athletic association and others, including first-round NFL draft pick and former teammate Jalen Carter.

The lawsuit from Dave Willock Sr., the father of Devin Willock, was filed in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Devin Willock was a passenger in an SUV allegedly racing with another vehicle driven by Jalen Carter near the university's Athens campus on January 15, according to authorities, and was killed after the SUV went off the road and barreled into two power poles and several trees. The crash happened just hours after the team celebrated its national championship title at a victory parade.

