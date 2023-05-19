Father of 4 who pleaded for help before dying in construction fire is among the 2 bodies recovered, officials say

A five-alarm fire broke out Thursday morning at a a multistory apartment building under construction in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 CFD

(CNN) — A construction worker whose family says he pleaded for help on Facebook Live before he died in a construction site fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of two bodies authorities recovered Friday, officials said.

Two construction workers had been unaccounted for following the deadly blaze Thursday at a multistory building that appeared to be under construction.