(CNN) — The family of Jayland Walker, who was shot dead by eight police officers after a traffic stop last summer, is taking the City of Akron to federal court.

The 32-page civil complaint was filed Friday – about two months after a state grand jury declined to indict eight officers involved in the shooting. The suit alleges officers used excessive force in the June 27, 2022, incident and claims there is a “culture of violence and racism at the City of Akron’s Police Department.”