Family of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law taken in for questioning by police

Hong Kong police reportedly searched the family home of exiled pro-democracy activist Nathan Law, seen here in England in December 2020, the city’s public broadcaster RTHK reported.

 Sarah Tilotta/CNN

(CNN) — Hong Kong police searched the family home of exiled pro-democracy activist Nathan Law on Tuesday morning, taking relatives away for questioning, the city’s public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing sources.

It came just a week after police placed HK$1 million bounties on information leading to the arrest of Law and seven other prominent activists in self-imposed exile, in a move strongly condemned by rights groups and Western governments.