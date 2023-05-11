The family of Edward Bronstein, who died while in custody of law enforcement in 2020, reached a $24 million settlement in a lawsuit against the state of California, the California Highway Patrol and other parties, attorneys announced in a news conference Wednesday.

Bronstein, 38, was initially pulled over in Los Angeles County under suspicion of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020. Officers obtained a warrant to get a blood sample from Bronstein, who initially resisted but then agreed as he was forcibly held on the ground by several officers while a medical professional was retrieving a blood sample, according to video taken on the scene by CHP.