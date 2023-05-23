(CNN) — The family of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and fatally shot by police last year after calling 911 for roadside assistance, has reached multiple settlements totaling $19 million with Clear Creek County, the town of Georgetown, the city of Idaho Springs and the state of Colorado, family attorneys said Tuesday.

Glass’s family and attorneys have said he was having a mental health episode when he called 911 in June 2022. He was killed in Silver Plume, Colorado, by one of the two Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call and now face criminal charges. Two state agencies and other municipalities had also sent officers to assist in the incident.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.