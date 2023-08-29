(CNN) — Family members of the 13 US service members killed two years ago in the Abbey Gate bombing during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan demanded accountability and answers from the Biden administration on Tuesday in emotional testimony about the withdrawal and their losses.

“Jared, David, Nicole, Taylor, Ryan, Hunter, Riley, Dylan, Kareem, Johnanny, Humberto, Max, and Daegan are not just casualties of war,” Jaclyn Schmitz, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, said at a roundtable on Tuesday convened by House Foreign Affairs Republican Chairman Mike McCaul. “They are sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, that were pawns in some agenda, and we deserve some information and collaboration from all political parties. It may not be easy, or on your specific schedule or docket, but neither was any of this, for all of us, until it was.”