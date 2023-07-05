Families of those killed in the Parkland school shooting can tour the site

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seen here on February 14, 2023, five years after the massacre.

 Saul Martinez/Getty Images

(CNN) — Some families of those killed in the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school will get to visit the site beginning Wednesday, the Broward County state attorney’s office said.

At their request, some families and surviving victims will be given private, individual tours inside the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the office said. The building was the scene of the deadliest US high school shooting, in which 17 people, including 14 students, were killed and 17 others were injured on Valentine’s Day.