(CNN) — Families affected by the Harvard morgue manager who allegedly stole, sold and shipped human remains that were donated to the university for medical research have filed a class action lawsuit against the manager along with the university’s president and fellows, according to a court filing.

“We started hearing from the families of loved ones who selflessly donated their bodies to science before they died,” Jonathan Sweet of the Keches Law Group said at a news conference Friday. “In doing so, a trust was formed.”