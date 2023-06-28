Extreme temperatures killed at least 112 people in Mexico since March

People protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas amid high temperatures in Mexico on June 22.

 Carlos Santiago/Eyepix Group/Avalon/dpa/Sipa USA

(CNN) — At least 112 people have died in Mexico as a result of “natural extreme temperatures” since March, according to the country’s health secretariat.

The Mexican state of Nuevo León was hardest hit, with 64 deaths confirmed, according to the report. Dozens of deaths were also reported across Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sonora, and Campeche.