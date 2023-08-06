Retired Col. Cedric Leighton explains what's happening in a video of a Ukrainian sea drone that attacked a Russian tanker ship near Crimea in the Black Sea.

(CNN) — Explosions hit critical road bridges linking occupied Crimea with parts of Kherson region under Russian control, Russian authorities say, as Ukraine escalates its targeting of Russian infrastructure and territory.

The blasts came on the same day the Moscow mayor said a drone had been shot down approaching the city and soon after Ukraine struck one of Russia’s biggest oil tankers with a sea drone as well as carrying out an attack on a major naval base.