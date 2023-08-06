Ukraine struck two key bridges linking the Russian-occupied Kherson region to Crimea, Russian authorities say. Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins CNN's Jim Acosta to break down Ukraine's efforts.

(CNN) — Explosions hit critical road bridges linking occupied Crimea with parts of Kherson region under Russian control, Russian authorities say, as Ukraine escalates its targeting of Russian infrastructure and territory.

The blasts came on the same day the Moscow mayor said a drone had been shot down approaching the city and soon after Ukraine struck one of Russia’s biggest oil tankers with a sea drone as well as carrying out an attack on a major naval base.