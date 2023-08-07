Bernie Kerik attorney speaks exclusively to CNN after meeting with special counsel investigators
Video play button

(CNN) — Donald Trump ally Bernie Kerik met Monday with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigators who are handling the probe related to the 2020 election aftermath and the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The interview largely focused on what Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani did to prove that Trump actually won the election, Kerik’s attorney told CNN.