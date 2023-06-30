Exclusive: Russian General Sergey Surovikin was secret VIP member of Wagner, documents show

Colonel General Sergei Surovikin is pictured here at a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, on June 9, 2017.

 Pavel Golovkin/AP

Moscow (CNN) — Documents shared exclusively with CNN suggest that a top Russian military commander, Gen. Sergey Surovikin, was a secret VIP member of Wagner, the private military company that staged a brief rebellion exposing disunity among senior Russian military officials.

The documents, obtained by the Russian investigative Dossier Center, showed that Surovikin had been assigned a personal VIP Wagner registration number in 2018.

