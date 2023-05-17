(CNN) — A member of the security team protecting Prince Harry and Meghan has described a “chaotic” chase in New York involving paparazzi photographers on Tuesday, saying it could have ended with fatalities.

Speaking exclusively to CNN, Chris Sanchez said the Sussexes were chased by photographers after leaving the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. In the end, no-one was injured and the couple arrived safely, but shake, at the apartment where they were staying, he said.

