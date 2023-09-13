CNN's Anderson Cooper asks former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the role of the vice presidency and if Kamala Harris is the right fit for the job.

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended her approach to the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump in 2019, in her first public comments on the Republican effort to launch an inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Pelosi, in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, denied having changed precedent in the chamber, as Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has claimed in recent days to justify his strategy.