Exclusive: Alleged victims speak out as lawsuit claims West Virginia State Police recorded videos of females in academy showers and locker room

(CNN) — If Megan Talkington’s daughter told her mother she wanted to be in law enforcement, the veteran police officer in West Virginia says she knows exactly her response.

“I would tell her, ‘No.’ I would not want my daughter to walk through the halls of the West Virginia State Police Academy until there’s reform. I just don’t think she’d be safe,” Talkington told CNN in an exclusive interview.