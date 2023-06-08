A new documentary series about the Duggar family has thrust the ultra-conservative Christian “19 Kids and Counting” brood back into the spotlight, along with their many controversies and evolutions. “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets,” released last Friday on Amazon Prime Video, is also raising new interest in a ministry called the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) that shaped the family’s unusual lifestyle.

The documentary series features numerous interviews with people formerly affiliated with IBLP, including members of the Duggar family.