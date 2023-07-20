CNN gets exclusive access to Ukrainian command post. See inside.
Video play button

Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine (CNN) — Tucked into a narrow tree line on Ukraine’s southern front, a young Ukrainian soldier wearing an American flag patch talks about how frightening it was the first time his team assaulted the densely mined Russian positions in the offensive launched a month ago.

“The first day was the most difficult,” says the 19-year-old who goes by his call sign, “Kach.” “We didn’t know what to expect, what could happen, how events would unfold.”