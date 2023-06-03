(CNN) — Evacuation orders have been lifted and Interstate 75 has reopened near Grayling Township in Northern Michigan, state officials said, after a wildfire prompted the closure of the freeway Saturday and forced nearby residents to leave their homes.

North and southbound lanes along I-75 in Crawford County had reopened as of late Saturday evening, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, while the state Department of Natural Resources announced in a statement overnight evacuation orders had been lifted. A temporary flight restriction remains in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire.

CNN’s Travis Nichols contributed to this report.